Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,085 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $18,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,362 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,585,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $744.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $812.24 and a 200 day moving average of $784.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $564.92 and a 1 year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

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EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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