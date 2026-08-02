Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.23 Million Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,708 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 128,493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Haleon were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Third View Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,461,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 278,632 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haleon in the first quarter worth approximately $11,488,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,987 shares of the company's stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 515,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $7,754,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of HLN opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.13. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Haleon's dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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About Haleon

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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