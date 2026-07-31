Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.37 Million Position in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE - Free Report) by 119.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,960 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,073 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Lineage were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lineage in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Lineage during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lineage by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lineage by 1,328.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 96,351 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,721,000 after buying an additional 503,021 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Lineage

Here are the key news stories impacting Lineage this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LINE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lineage in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lineage from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $44.00 target price on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lineage

Lineage Stock Performance

LINE opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.85. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.01. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Lineage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -343.55%.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage Logistics, Inc NASDAQ: LINE is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage's core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

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