Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU - Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,471 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 69,132 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 94.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6,404.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 13,185.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.40.

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MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MDU stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $605.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. MDU Resources Group's revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. MDU Resources Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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