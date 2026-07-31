Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 256.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,287 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 428.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Tang Agnes sold 1,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $178,071.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,945.80. This trade represents a 13.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,195,104.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,158,036.78. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 136,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,277,206 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average of $111.45. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 123.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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