Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $1.19 Million in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,976 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 97,377 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 22.5% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,532,202 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 280,923 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,447,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.2% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 128,029 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about MakeMyTrip

Here are the key news stories impacting MakeMyTrip this week:

Positive Sentiment: MakeMyTrip reported quarterly EPS of $0.53 , substantially above analyst estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.31. The stronger-than-expected profit performance appears to be the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. MarketBeat earnings report Zonebourse EPS report

MakeMyTrip reported quarterly EPS of , substantially above analyst estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.31. The stronger-than-expected profit performance appears to be the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: The company posted a net margin of 4.96% and return on equity of 2,304.78%, highlighting improved profitability metrics, though the unusually high ROE may reflect a relatively small equity base. MarketBeat profitability report

The company posted a net margin of 4.96% and return on equity of 2,304.78%, highlighting improved profitability metrics, though the unusually high ROE may reflect a relatively small equity base. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s fiscal Q1 2027 earnings call provided additional commentary on the results and the company’s outlook, which investors may use to assess whether the earnings strength can continue. Q1 2027 earnings call transcript

Management’s fiscal Q1 2027 earnings call provided additional commentary on the results and the company’s outlook, which investors may use to assess whether the earnings strength can continue. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was $285.58 million, below the approximately $292.14 million consensus estimate. The revenue miss partially offsets the earnings surprise and remains a potential concern for growth-focused investors. Fiscal Q1 earnings snapshot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMYT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 price objective on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut MakeMyTrip from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research raised MakeMyTrip from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.75.

Read Our Latest Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 8.5%

MMYT stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $104.43.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 2,304.78% and a net margin of 4.96%.The firm had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company's offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India's leading travel technology firms.

Further Reading

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