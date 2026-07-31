Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,736 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 60,504 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,773 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,724 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $686,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TransUnion by 114.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,909 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 42,683 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting TransUnion

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: TransUnion’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations: revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion versus the $1.28 billion consensus, while EPS of $1.23 topped estimates near $1.16 and increased from $1.08 a year earlier. TransUnion Announces Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

TransUnion’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations: revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $1.31 billion versus the $1.28 billion consensus, while EPS of $1.23 topped estimates near $1.16 and increased from $1.08 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $4.75–$4.83, above the roughly $4.67 analyst consensus. Growth in financial services, international markets, platform modernization and acquisition-related expansion—especially in Latin America—supported the bullish reaction.

Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $4.75–$4.83, above the roughly $4.67 analyst consensus. Growth in financial services, international markets, platform modernization and acquisition-related expansion—especially in Latin America—supported the bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets following the beat. Wells Fargo lifted its target to $102 and maintained Overweight, Baird raised its target to $115 with an Outperform rating, and Needham increased its target to $100 with a Buy rating. TransUnion Strong Q2 Beat and Raised Guidance

Several analysts raised their price targets following the beat. Wells Fargo lifted its target to $102 and maintained Overweight, Baird raised its target to $115 with an Outperform rating, and Needham increased its target to $100 with a Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s third-quarter EPS outlook of $1.18–$1.21 is broadly in line with expectations. That may leave investors focused on execution and additional upside catalysts after the post-earnings advance. A separate analysis assigned TransUnion a strong GF Score of 90, supporting the company’s long-term quality and momentum profile. TransUnion GF Score Analysis

The company’s third-quarter EPS outlook of $1.18–$1.21 is broadly in line with expectations. That may leave investors focused on execution and additional upside catalysts after the post-earnings advance. A separate analysis assigned TransUnion a strong GF Score of 90, supporting the company’s long-term quality and momentum profile. Negative Sentiment: EVP Mohamed Abdelsadek sold 23,495 shares for approximately $2 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Data showing 14 insider sales and no purchases over the past six months could weigh on sentiment, although the planned nature of the transaction reduces its significance. SEC Insider Sale Filing

EVP Mohamed Abdelsadek sold 23,495 shares for approximately $2 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Data showing 14 insider sales and no purchases over the past six months could weigh on sentiment, although the planned nature of the transaction reduces its significance. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also be locking in gains after the strong earnings-related move, while the stock’s elevated valuation increases sensitivity to guidance, future growth and any signs of slowing credit-market demand. Rising auto-loan fraud losses represent an additional risk for lending-related customers.

TransUnion Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of TRU opened at $80.41 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 15.08%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,530,771.84. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $467,440. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,150 shares of company stock worth $3,778,562. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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