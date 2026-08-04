Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.25% of Climb Global Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Climb Global Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company's stock.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.07 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLMB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Climb Global Solutions from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut Climb Global Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CLMB

Climb Global Solutions Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

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