Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 28,243 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,307 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,243 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.12% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.35). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $189.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PECO

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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