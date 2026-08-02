Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 40,352 Shares of Ternium S.A. $TX

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX - Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,233 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 40,352 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Ternium were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813,570 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $201,905,000 after acquiring an additional 454,798 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ternium by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,068,649 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 569.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,827 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 107,880 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 586.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 83,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,808,645 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $145,452,000 after purchasing an additional 66,062 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research lowered Ternium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Ternium from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ternium from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.94.

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Ternium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $49.26 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Ternium had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA NYSE: TX is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

See Also

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