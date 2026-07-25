Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 50,811 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 50,811 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Equity Residential worth $33,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Evercore upped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity Residential to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EQR opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). Equity Residential had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $779.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equity Residential's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.7025 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

See Also

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