Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 852 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,015.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at $65,855,938.68. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,728.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,835.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,568.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $648.23 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.53 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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