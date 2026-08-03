Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,754 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Futu were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

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Futu Stock Performance

FUTU stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. The business's 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.22. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.53.

Futu Holdings NASDAQ: FUTU Stock: Is the Chinese Fintech Company a Buy?

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($2.12). The business had revenue of $694.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.35 million. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Futu in a report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Futu from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $102.13 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Futu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.50 price objective on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Futu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.80.

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Futu News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Negative Sentiment: Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission is reportedly investigating demand related to an initial public offering and has told Futu to restrict approximately HK$125 million (about US$15.9 million) connected to the matter. The report raises concerns about regulatory compliance and could increase legal, financial and reputational risks. Futu Told to Restrict HK$125 Million as SFC Investigates IPO Demand

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission is reportedly investigating demand related to an initial public offering and has told Futu to restrict approximately HK$125 million (about US$15.9 million) connected to the matter. The report raises concerns about regulatory compliance and could increase legal, financial and reputational risks. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities-fraud class action against Futu and certain officers. The lawsuits allege that the company failed to disclose regulatory-compliance problems, with claims that the alleged disclosures contributed to an approximately 32% stock decline. Investors who purchased shares between May 24, 2023, and May 27, 2026, have until August 25, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Futu Securities Fraud Class Action

Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities-fraud class action against Futu and certain officers. The lawsuits allege that the company failed to disclose regulatory-compliance problems, with claims that the alleged disclosures contributed to an approximately 32% stock decline. Investors who purchased shares between May 24, 2023, and May 27, 2026, have until August 25, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Negative Sentiment: A wave of investor-alert notices from Rosen, Kaplan Fox, SBS, DJS, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz and other firms is increasing visibility around the litigation. Although these notices do not establish liability, they may weigh on sentiment by highlighting potential damages, compliance concerns and litigation costs. FUTU Investor Litigation Deadline

A wave of investor-alert notices from Rosen, Kaplan Fox, SBS, DJS, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz and other firms is increasing visibility around the litigation. Although these notices do not establish liability, they may weigh on sentiment by highlighting potential damages, compliance concerns and litigation costs. Neutral Sentiment: Futu’s latest reported quarter also fell short of consensus expectations, with earnings per share and revenue below forecasts, adding to the reasons investors may remain cautious while assessing the regulatory and legal developments.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm's product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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