Public Storage $PSA Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 53,366 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.51% of Public Storage worth $241,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in Public Storage by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Public Storage

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Storage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Public Storage raised its 2026 Core FFO outlook to $16.75–$17.05 per share , compared with the analyst consensus of $16.94. The higher guidance signals confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. Public Storage Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Guidance

Public Storage raised its 2026 Core FFO outlook to , compared with the analyst consensus of $16.94. The higher guidance signals confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net income rose 44.9% year over year to $2.55 per diluted share , while total revenue reached $1.23 billion, broadly matching expectations. The company also expanded through the $1.2 billion agreement to acquire Public Storage Canada and the completed all-stock merger with National Storage Affiliates, creating a portfolio of more than 4,500 locations. Public Storage Raises 2026 Guidance After $503 Million Q2 Profit

Second-quarter net income rose 44.9% year over year to , while total revenue reached $1.23 billion, broadly matching expectations. The company also expanded through the $1.2 billion agreement to acquire Public Storage Canada and the completed all-stock merger with National Storage Affiliates, creating a portfolio of more than 4,500 locations. Neutral Sentiment: Public Storage acquired 20 facilities during the quarter for $222.5 million, adding 1.5 million net rentable square feet. These investments support long-term growth but also increase the company’s capital and integration requirements.

Public Storage acquired 20 facilities during the quarter for $222.5 million, adding 1.5 million net rentable square feet. These investments support long-term growth but also increase the company’s capital and integration requirements. Negative Sentiment: Core FFO, the key REIT performance measure, was $4.17 per share , below the $4.25 consensus estimate and down from $4.28 a year earlier. This likely weighs more heavily on investors than the headline net-income beat. Public Storage Q2 FFO Miss Estimates

Core FFO, the key REIT performance measure, was , below the $4.25 consensus estimate and down from $4.28 a year earlier. This likely weighs more heavily on investors than the headline net-income beat. Negative Sentiment: Same-store revenue declined 0.6% and same-store net operating income fell 2.2%, while overall quarterly revenue was essentially flat to slightly lower year over year. The results indicate continued pressure on organic storage demand and pricing.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $341.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Storage from $301.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Public Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $325.37.

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Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $329.27 on Thursday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.54 and a fifty-two week high of $335.55. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $317.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's payout ratio is 123.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $308,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at $459,281.34. This represents a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

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