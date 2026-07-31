Public Storage $PSA Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Public Storage worth $68,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $929,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $21,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 219.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Public Storage from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $316.00 price target on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $325.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Storage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Public Storage raised its 2026 Core FFO-per-share outlook to $16.75–$17.05 , reflecting expected contributions from acquisitions and the completed National Storage Affiliates merger. The range is broadly in line with the $16.94 analyst consensus. Public Storage forecasts 2026 Core FFO

Public Storage raised its 2026 Core FFO-per-share outlook to , reflecting expected contributions from acquisitions and the completed National Storage Affiliates merger. The range is broadly in line with the $16.94 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased to approximately $1.23 billion , matching estimates, while net income rose to $502.9 million from $361.4 million a year earlier. Public Storage also acquired 20 facilities during the quarter and agreed to purchase Public Storage Canada for about $1.2 billion . Public Storage raises guidance after second-quarter profit

Second-quarter revenue increased to approximately , matching estimates, while net income rose to $502.9 million from $361.4 million a year earlier. Public Storage also acquired 20 facilities during the quarter and agreed to purchase Public Storage Canada for about . Positive Sentiment: The completed all-stock merger with National Storage Affiliates expands Public Storage’s platform to more than 4,500 locations and over 327 million square feet, increasing scale and potentially supporting future growth. Public Storage reports second-quarter results and raises guidance

The completed all-stock merger with National Storage Affiliates expands Public Storage’s platform to more than 4,500 locations and over 327 million square feet, increasing scale and potentially supporting future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Reported EPS was $4.17, above the headline analyst estimate cited by some outlets, but the more relevant REIT measure—Core FFO—was $4.17 per share versus the $4.25 consensus and $4.28 a year earlier. Public Storage second-quarter FFO misses estimates

Reported EPS was $4.17, above the headline analyst estimate cited by some outlets, but the more relevant REIT measure—Core FFO—was $4.17 per share versus the $4.25 consensus and $4.28 a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Same-store revenue fell 0.6% and same-store net operating income declined 2.2% , signaling continued pressure on rental rates, occupancy, or operating costs in the existing portfolio. Public Storage Q2 FFO misses on same-store NOI decline

Same-store revenue fell and same-store net operating income declined , signaling continued pressure on rental rates, occupancy, or operating costs in the existing portfolio. Negative Sentiment: The quarter’s Core FFO missed expectations, and the midpoint of the new annual guidance is slightly below consensus. Investors may therefore view the company’s growth as increasingly dependent on acquisitions and mergers rather than organic same-store performance.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $308,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at $459,281.34. The trade was a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $317.31 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $317.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.54 and a 1 year high of $335.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.84%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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