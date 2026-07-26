Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 244,719 TriMas Corporation $TRS

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 244,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $8,795,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of TriMas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,810,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $147,227,000 after purchasing an additional 150,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,562,028 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TriMas by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,891 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $81,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91,003 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $55,036,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,096,013 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,854,000 after buying an additional 345,425 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,601,022.86. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRS shares. Zacks Research upgraded TriMas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TriMas

TriMas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TriMas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for TriMas to $0.51 from $0.40, indicating improved expectations for near-term earnings power. TriMas stock page

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for TriMas to $0.51 from $0.40, indicating improved expectations for near-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: TriMas declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, payable August 13 to shareholders of record on August 6. The payout is small, with a modest yield of about 0.4%, so the announcement is unlikely to be a major driver of the stock. TriMas stock page

TriMas declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, payable August 13 to shareholders of record on August 6. The payout is small, with a modest yield of about 0.4%, so the announcement is unlikely to be a major driver of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: TriMas is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, which may keep the stock active as investors look for confirmation of whether management can meet or beat the current full-year EPS consensus of $1.67. TriMas stock page

TriMas is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, which may keep the stock active as investors look for confirmation of whether management can meet or beat the current full-year EPS consensus of $1.67. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.58 from $0.62, suggesting slightly weaker expectations for that period. TriMas stock page

Zacks Research cut its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.58 from $0.62, suggesting slightly weaker expectations for that period. Negative Sentiment: The firm also reduced its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.59 from $0.64 and its Q4 2027 estimate to $0.50 from $0.52, alongside a smaller trim to Q2 2028 EPS to $0.57 from $0.59. These downward revisions may pressure sentiment even though Zacks still rates the stock “Hold.” TriMas stock page

TriMas Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. TriMas Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.24). TriMas had a net margin of 93.79% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $168.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TriMas Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. TriMas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

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