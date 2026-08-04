Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $30.85 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,293 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 24,358 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $440.00 price target (up from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $465.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL
More Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and analyst support: Alphabet’s latest results significantly exceeded consensus expectations, reinforcing confidence in accelerating revenue and profit growth. Multiple reports describe the stock as undervalued or a favorable growth investment, while analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating. Alphabet Stock is Climbing: What's Going On Today?
- Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure positioning: Commentary argues Alphabet is better equipped than many peers to absorb the cost of Nvidia chips while benefiting from expanding AI demand. Investors also see Google Search, cloud services, and AI infrastructure as complementary growth engines. Berkshire Hathaway’s reported investment in Alphabet adds to the bullish narrative. The Nvidia Tax: Alphabet Mitigates It Better
- Positive Sentiment: Waymo validation: An analysis reported that Alphabet’s Waymo robotaxis crash substantially less often than human-driven vehicles. While Waymo is not yet a major earnings contributor, the finding supports Alphabet’s long-term autonomous-driving and technology portfolio. Waymo robotaxis found to crash 68% less often
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial AI momentum: Google’s partnership with Paris Saint-Germain and participation in upcoming White House AI-regulation discussions highlight expanding enterprise and institutional interest in its AI capabilities. Paris Saint-Germain partners with Google on AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft’s lead in cloud market share remains a competitive concern, although Alphabet’s Google Cloud continues to grow and benefits from the same AI spending cycle. Microsoft Races Ahead of Google in the Cloud
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors are weighing whether heavy AI capital expenditures will temporarily pressure margins or create durable long-term returns.
- Negative Sentiment: A Google Earth tool reportedly made it possible to create AI-generated fake satellite imagery, raising questions about safeguards, misinformation, and potential regulatory scrutiny. For a Day, Google Made It Easy to Spoof Satellite Imagery
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $373.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50-day moving average is $357.60 and its 200-day moving average is $339.62. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $3,832,277.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 in the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Alphabet
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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
Further Reading
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