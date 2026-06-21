Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,705 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.76. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $181.73 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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