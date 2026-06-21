Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.82 and a 12 month high of $558.37. The stock's 50 day moving average is $417.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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