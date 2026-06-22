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Purpose Unlimited Inc. Buys New Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Written by MarketBeat
June 22, 2026
Visa logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Purpose Unlimited Inc. opened a new position in Visa, buying 4,003 shares valued at about $1.4 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Visa continues to draw positive attention from analysts and strategic developments, including a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) upgrade and commentary framing it as a stable, wide-moat stock. The company is also exploring growth areas like AI agent payments and stablecoins.
  • Visa’s fundamentals remain solid: it recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, raised support through a $20 billion share buyback, and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share. However, recent insider sales by the CFO and CEO were also disclosed.
  • Interested in Visa? Here are five stocks we like better.

Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $327.67 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $359.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business's 50 day moving average price is $321.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.20.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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