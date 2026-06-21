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Purpose Unlimited Inc. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
Costco Wholesale logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Purpose Unlimited Inc. disclosed a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter, buying 8,858 shares valued at about $7.64 million.
  • Institutional interest in Costco remains very strong, with hedge funds and other investors owning 68.48% of the company; several firms also significantly increased their holdings in the period.
  • Costco’s recent results showed continued operating strength, including 9.8% comparable sales growth, a 10.7% increase in membership fees, and a 21.5% jump in digitally enabled sales, even as analysts continue to debate the stock’s premium valuation.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,858 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $7,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,195,415,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 838.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,125,405 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $5,282,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472,968 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,785,080 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,539,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,833 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,586.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,436 shares of the retailer's stock worth $980,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,005 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 45.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,606 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,893,697,000 after purchasing an additional 986,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,192.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,088.00 to $1,159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,125.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,061.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $951.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,000.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $969.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,096.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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