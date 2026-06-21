Purpose Unlimited Inc. Takes $18.25 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $18,251,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.8% of Purpose Unlimited Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.82 and a 52 week high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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