Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,646 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LBP AM SA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 414,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,352 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,165,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $258.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $290.19.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,685 shares of company stock worth $50,757,308. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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