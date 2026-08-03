Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. $PRSU Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,993 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.76% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 803.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 4,831.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Trading Up 0.2%

PRSU opened at $50.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 6.19%.The company had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Profile

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc NYSE: PRSU is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

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