Pursuit Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,176 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 852 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $611.27 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $637.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $645.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here