PVG Asset Management Corp Buys 12,835 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 322.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.4% of PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company's stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,019 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 249,004 shares of the company's stock worth $28,239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 34,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $132.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citigroup's payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $158.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

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