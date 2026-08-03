PVG Asset Management Corp Raises Position in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 500.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,443 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 46,210 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 2.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,336.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Pan American Silver from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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