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PVG Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Century Aluminum logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PVG Asset Management increased its Century Aluminum stake by 531.2% in the first quarter, owning 33,098 shares valued at approximately $1.81 million. Hedge funds and other institutional investors collectively own 61.59% of CENX.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: three analysts rate the stock Buy, one rates it Hold, and one rates it Sell. The consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of $76.
  • CENX opened at $44.77 and has traded between $20.21 and $70.43 over the past year; the company currently has a $4.43 billion market capitalization and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36.
  • Interested in Century Aluminum? Here are five stocks we like better.

PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 531.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the quarter. Century Aluminum comprises 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,046 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 target price on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Century Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.96. Century Aluminum Company has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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