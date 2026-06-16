PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $16.25 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

PYA Waltman Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,417 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.4% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.21 and a 200-day moving average of $233.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here