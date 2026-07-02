Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $154.30 Million Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,448 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Cigna Group worth $154,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Cigna Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,840 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $49,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4%

Cigna Group stock opened at $276.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.61 and a 200-day moving average of $279.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $332.29.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

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