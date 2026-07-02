Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in UBS Group AG $UBS

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,544,355 shares of the bank's stock after selling 3,230,218 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of UBS Group worth $1,037,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in UBS Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,111 shares of the bank's stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts: Sign Up

UBS Group Trading Up 0.4%

UBS stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

View Our Latest Report on UBS

Key Stories Impacting UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its earnings estimates for UBS, lifting FY2026 EPS to $3.43 from $3.36 and FY2027 EPS to $4.10 from $4.03, a sign analysts see stronger profitability ahead. UBS Group AG earnings estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its earnings estimates for UBS, lifting FY2026 EPS to $3.43 from $3.36 and FY2027 EPS to $4.10 from $4.03, a sign analysts see stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: UBS’s “Global Wealth Report 2026” highlighted a surge in U.S. wealth creation, including nearly one million new millionaires globally in 2025 and more than 1,200 new millionaires per day in the U.S., reinforcing UBS’s strength in wealth management and advising. UBS Global Wealth Report 2026 coverage

UBS’s “Global Wealth Report 2026” highlighted a surge in U.S. wealth creation, including nearly one million new millionaires globally in 2025 and more than 1,200 new millionaires per day in the U.S., reinforcing UBS’s strength in wealth management and advising. Neutral Sentiment: UBS AG updated its U.S. tax counsel opinion for a debt securities shelf, which looks like routine financing/compliance work rather than a major business development. UBS AG debt securities shelf update

UBS AG updated its U.S. tax counsel opinion for a debt securities shelf, which looks like routine financing/compliance work rather than a major business development. Neutral Sentiment: UBS also reduced stakes in some holdings and continued making senior banker changes in Asia, but these items appear more operational than immediately stock-moving. UBS trims stake in Gentrack Group

UBS also reduced stakes in some holdings and continued making senior banker changes in Asia, but these items appear more operational than immediately stock-moving. Negative Sentiment: One UBS analyst warning on Nvidia’s capex growth slowing could slightly temper sentiment around the broader AI trade, but this is more relevant to tech stocks than to UBS itself. UBS analyst Nvidia capex warning

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UBS Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UBS Group wasn't on the list.

While UBS Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here