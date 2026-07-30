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Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Q2 logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Arrowstreet Capital increased its Q2 Holdings stake by 139.1% in the first quarter, adding 300,375 shares to hold 516,246 shares worth approximately $24.4 million. Several other major institutional investors also expanded their positions or initiated stakes.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with seven Buy ratings and three Holds, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $73.45.
  • Q2 reported quarterly EPS of $0.70, beating estimates by $0.02, while revenue reached $219.77 million, up 12.6% year over year and ahead of expectations. Shares opened at $60.22, giving the company a market capitalization of about $3.77 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Q2.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO - Free Report) by 139.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,246 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 300,375 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.82% of Q2 worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,141,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $226,658,000 after buying an additional 1,454,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Q2 by 343.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $73,110,000 after purchasing an additional 782,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,210,419 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,253,000 after purchasing an additional 657,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,960,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,694,718 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $194,451,000 after purchasing an additional 553,713 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price objective on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QTWO

Q2 Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $92.04.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Q2 had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $219.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $216.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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