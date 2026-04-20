Q3 Asset Management Buys Shares of 13,388 First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,388 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000. First Solar accounts for about 0.8% of Q3 Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in First Solar by 60.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,266,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $375,122,000 after buying an additional 854,919 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,663.8% in the fourth quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 666,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $174,059,000 after acquiring an additional 642,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,025,835 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $459,917,000 after acquiring an additional 564,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,721,979 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $3,026,108,000 after acquiring an additional 464,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $65,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 7,738 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $1,516,106.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,787 shares in the company, valued at $17,983,826.91. This trade represents a 7.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 9,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $1,800,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 9,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,966,257. This represents a 47.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,042,232. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital downgraded First Solar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore lowered their price target on First Solar from $241.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on First Solar from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called First Solar “overlooked” and “too cheap,” which can attract retail and value buyers looking for bargains. Jim Cramer on First Solar

Jim Cramer called First Solar “overlooked” and “too cheap,” which can attract retail and value buyers looking for bargains. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media comparisons highlight First Solar as a top way to get utility-scale solar exposure versus Enphase and SolarEdge thanks to its U.S. manufacturing and CdTe tech — a differentiation that can support longer‑term investor interest. Why First Solar Stands Out

Analyst and media comparisons highlight First Solar as a top way to get utility-scale solar exposure versus Enphase and SolarEdge thanks to its U.S. manufacturing and CdTe tech — a differentiation that can support longer‑term investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: First Solar set its Q1 2026 results release for April 30 (after market close); revenue, backlog commentary and margin guidance will be the next major catalyst and could drive a bigger move either way. Q1 2026 Results Announcement

First Solar set its Q1 2026 results release for April 30 (after market close); revenue, backlog commentary and margin guidance will be the next major catalyst and could drive a bigger move either way. Neutral Sentiment: An insider (Kuntal Kumar Verma) sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg ~$210). Because it was a planned trade and relatively small, it moderates negative signaling but remains a datapoint for investors monitoring insider activity. Insider Sale Filing

An insider (Kuntal Kumar Verma) sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg ~$210). Because it was a planned trade and relatively small, it moderates negative signaling but remains a datapoint for investors monitoring insider activity. Neutral Sentiment: FSLR is drawing investor attention in screeners and commentary (Zacks), which can increase short‑term volume and volatility ahead of earnings. Zacks: Investor Attention

FSLR is drawing investor attention in screeners and commentary (Zacks), which can increase short‑term volume and volatility ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Reports that China is considering export limits on advanced solar components triggered sector‑wide selling; even U.S. manufacturers like First Solar felt short‑term pressure as traders priced in potential supply‑chain and trade risks. China Export Limits Report

Reports that China is considering export limits on advanced solar components triggered sector‑wide selling; even U.S. manufacturers like First Solar felt short‑term pressure as traders priced in potential supply‑chain and trade risks. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines noted the stock “sank” amid market gains, reflecting ongoing post‑earnings volatility and headline sensitivity that can amplify intraday weakness for FSLR. Stock Reaction Coverage

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $190.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.09. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.61. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.09 and a twelve month high of $285.99.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Further Reading

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