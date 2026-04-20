Free Trial
→ Trump launches new “Manhattan Project” (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q3 Asset Management established a new position in Intel, buying 118,579 shares worth about $4.383 million, representing roughly 1.0% of its portfolio and making INTC its 14th-largest holding.
  • Intel's stock has seen strong momentum recently (adding an estimated $137 billion in market cap since late March) aided by the launch of the new Core Series 3 AI mobile processors, but near-term volatility is expected ahead of earnings; analysts have a consensus Hold rating with a target price of $51.83.
  • Insiders and institutions remain active: corporate insiders sold and bought shares (EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares at ~$49.05 while EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares at $42.50), and hedge funds/institutions own about 64.53% of Intel stock.
  • Interested in Intel? Here are five stocks we like better.

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,579 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Q3 Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.50 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intel Right Now?

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Trump launches new “Manhattan Project”
Trump launches new “Manhattan Project”
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
White House Watchlist: 3 Stocks Trump Could Take a Stake In Next
White House Watchlist: 3 Stocks Trump Could Take a Stake In Next
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines