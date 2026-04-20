Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,579 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Q3 Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.83.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.50 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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