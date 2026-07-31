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QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
QCR logo with Finance background
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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,052 shares of the bank's stock after selling 10,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.72% of QCR worth $81,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCRH. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 50.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 675 shares of the bank's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $71,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $578,591.28. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on QCR from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCRH

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $103.10 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.65 and a 1 year high of $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.75.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.28. QCR had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. QCR's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

QCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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