Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,686 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Qnity Electronics worth $70,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Q. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.78.

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Qnity Electronics Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:Q opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion and a PE ratio of 47.69. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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