Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,846 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Qnity Electronics were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qnity Electronics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:Q opened at $131.74 on Friday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.28. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is 11.00%.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics, Inc NYSE: Q is an electronics materials and solutions company focused on technologies used in semiconductor and advanced electronics manufacturing. The company supplies materials that support the fabrication, interconnection and packaging of increasingly complex electronic devices.

Its product portfolio includes semiconductor processing materials, electronic chemicals, advanced packaging materials and solutions for printed circuit boards and other electronic components.

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