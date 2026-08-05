Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 118.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,091 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. CX Institutional's holdings in Qnity Electronics were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $6,586,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $12,189,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $3,940,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on Q. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qnity Electronics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Q stock opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion and a PE ratio of 48.75. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Qnity Electronics

Here are the key news stories impacting Qnity Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qnity reported second-quarter EPS of $1.19 , surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Revenue reached $1.43 billion , supporting the positive market reaction. Qnity Electronics earnings report

Qnity reported second-quarter EPS of , surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Revenue reached , supporting the positive market reaction. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.40–$4.60 , above the roughly $4.11 analyst consensus. This signals management expects earnings to remain stronger than previously projected. Qnity Electronics Q2 metrics comparison

The company raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the roughly $4.11 analyst consensus. This signals management expects earnings to remain stronger than previously projected. Positive Sentiment: Qnity also raised full-year revenue guidance to $5.6 billion–$5.7 billion , compared with the prior consensus estimate of approximately $5.3 billion. The higher sales outlook was a major catalyst for the stock’s advance. Qnity Q2 results and guidance

Qnity also raised full-year revenue guidance to , compared with the prior consensus estimate of approximately $5.3 billion. The higher sales outlook was a major catalyst for the stock’s advance. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed the quarterly performance and updated outlook on its earnings call. Investors will likely focus on whether Qnity can sustain this growth and convert the stronger guidance into results, particularly with the stock trading at a relatively elevated earnings multiple. Qnity Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics, Inc is a global provider of materials and solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing and other advanced electronics applications. The company supplies technologies that support the production of integrated circuits, advanced packaging, data-center hardware and related electronic devices.

Its product portfolio includes semiconductor fabrication materials such as chemical mechanical planarization pads and slurries, photoresists, dielectric and metallization materials, cleaners and other process solutions.

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