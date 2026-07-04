QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 70,470 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,393 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 70,470 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of QRG Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $79,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $130.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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