QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,461 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 64,160 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citic Securities decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.68.

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ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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