QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,702 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 661.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $377.16 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $409.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.25. The company has a market capitalization of $183.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $439.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,169,745.25. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,442 shares of company stock worth $37,241,554. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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