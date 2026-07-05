QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,716 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 58,716 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.7% of QRG Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $167,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after buying an additional 7,450,766 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after buying an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.92.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $393.45 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $407.39 and its 200 day moving average is $411.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 360.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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