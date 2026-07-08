QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,163 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $347,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $239,683,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 207,417 shares in the company, valued at $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $238.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of BE stock opened at $269.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5,385.28 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here