QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $23.40 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,717 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $23,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $220.45.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average of $167.95. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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