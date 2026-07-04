QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $31.59 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,194 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $31,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $1,113.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,042.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $879.98. The company has a market capitalization of $299.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $506.02 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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