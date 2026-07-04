QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $48.44 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $48,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $154.05 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.80.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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