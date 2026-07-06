QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,431 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 72,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $12,030,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 87.0% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE NVO opened at $50.39 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $71.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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