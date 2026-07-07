QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,778 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,716 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 818.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Clear Str raised shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Trading Down 9.3%

NASDAQ RKLB traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,087,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,893,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.57 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.69 and a beta of 2.54.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total transaction of $5,433,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,450,023.54. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $8,945,412.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,295.93. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 573,515 shares of company stock valued at $76,412,122 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here