QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,437 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,265 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $153.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $155.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company's 50 day moving average is $146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.25.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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