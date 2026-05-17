Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 16,491 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 249.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,110 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $181.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $141.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,707,719. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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